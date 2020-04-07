Seventy-four more coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland as confirmed cases rise to 4,229

A total of 296 people have now died in the country after contracting Covid-19, with 74 of them recorded in the past 24 hours.

However, announcing the death toll at a press conference at St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the figures include deaths from the weekend and Monday.

This is due to the new National Records of Scotland system for reporting Covid-19 fatalities not being “fully operational” in time for last weekend.

This meant only two Covid-19 deaths were recorded on Monday – a figure Ms Sturgeon confirmed was “artificially low” at the time.

Ms Sturgeon said: “There was a relatively large number of deaths registered yesterday. Seventy-four deaths were registered as being caused by Covid-19.

“Every death represents an individual human being. I want once again to express my condolences to everyone who has lost friends and loved ones.”

Ms Sturgeon said that from Wednesday, the figures will also include deaths “in the community where Covid-19 is presumed rather than confirmed”.

She also confirmed that 4,279 Scots have now tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 268 from Monday.

A total of 1750 patients are now in hospital, an increase of 152.

Some 199 people are intensive care as a result of Covid-19.

