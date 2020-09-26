Seven workers at fresh food supplier near Cupar test positive for Covid-19

Seven workers at a fresh food supplier in Fife have tested positive for coronavirus.

Kettle Produce has closed part of its Balmalcolm facility near Cupar for two weeks as a precaution following the outbreak.

All confirmed cases are understood to have mild symptoms and are currently self-isolating at home.

NHS Fife Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr Esther Curnock, said: “Following detailed discussion and risk assessment with Kettle Produce, it has been agreed that it is prudent to undertake a voluntary partial closure of the site for 14 days, with identified staff asked to self isolate.

“We recognise this may cause some concern, however, it is important action is taken at an early stage to prevent further spread.

“Workers are asked to be extra vigilant and if they develop any symptoms to arrange to be tested.

“It is important that anyone experiencing the well-established symptoms of COVID-19, such as a high temperature; a new, continuous cough; or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, arranges to be tested using the UK Government Citizens’ Portal or by calling 0800 028 2816.

“The Incident Management Team are continuing to monitor the situation closely.”