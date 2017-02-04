Seven trustees sought to help shape future of Dundee services

Leisure & Culture Dundee is looking for new trustees as it seeks help in shaping the future of the charity.

The charity is responsible for many the city’s services and, as such, has a vital role in Dundee.

It needs new trustees to help with the running and governance of the Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation.

It is particularly keen to hear from people who share a passion for delivering high-quality leisure, sport, cultural and learning experiences for residents and visitors to Dundee.

The organisation is responsible for sports and leisure services including Camperdown Wildlife Centre, cultural services and projects, music development, library and information services, and Dundee’s Place Partnership.

An application pack can be downloaded from its website. The closing date is 5pm on March 3.

Successful applicants will become one of seven independent, unpaid trustees.