Seven-times the drink-drive limit van driver banned for 27 months

A van driver who was more than seven times the drink-drive limit when he crashed into a parked car has been sentenced.

Construction worker Tadeusz Kozlowski, of Strathmartine Road, previously admitted giving a reading of 160 mics of alcohol in 100 ml of breath – a reading described as “astronomical” by his solicitor Theo Finlay.

Kozlowski, 51, pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to driving under the influence of alcohol on Richmond Court, near the junction of Richmond Terrace, on July 20 this year.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan previously told the court: “At 10.50 am the witness’s family’s car was parked in their driveway when they heard a loud bang.

“They saw a silver Vauxhall Astra van had collided with the rear of their Toyota Avensis car. The front of the van was hard against the rear of the Toyota and was pushing it slowly towards the house.

“The van came to a stop prior to the Toyota making contact with the property. The accused then reversed off the driveway before parking at the roadside.

“The witness spoke to the accused and requested his details but there were communication difficulties. They formed the opinion he may be under the influence.

“The police arrived and traced the accused next to his van. They required him to provide a specimen of breath which was positive and they arrested him.”

Ms Allan added that it was around 1pm when a formal reading was taken where Kozlowski was between seven and eight times the limit.

Mr Finlay said: “He will keep his job. He is a hard working and very hard drinking man. He understands this is an extremely serious matter.

“He has been in this country for 13 years and has never been in trouble before.”

Sheriff George Way ordered Kozlowski to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and disqualified him from driving for 27 months.

He said: “This was the morning after the night before which must raise the spectre of him having a problem to address.”