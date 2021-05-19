A number of people were questioned after a fight broke out on Dundee’s Clepington Road.

Seven police vehicles attended the incident shortly after 10pm on Tuesday night, near to the junction with Provost Road.

Neighbours said it appeared two men were “fighting” as others were trying to calm the situation down.

Police Scotland have confirmed they attended the scene and no arrests were made as they “engaged” with the group.

One onlooker said the incident looked “serious” given the volume of police that had attended.

He added: “I came past at 10.20pm on Tuesday night and there was lots of police cars, I counted seven at one point.

“The police were chatting to a group of about five or six lads. Given how many police were there I thought it was maybe a drugs bust.”

‘So many police officers there’

Neighbours said they were aware of a fight taking place on Clepington Road that had involved some living nearby.

One female resident added: “It looked like there was maybe only two people involved in the fight itself but there was maybe seven or eight folk there at the time.

“That would at least explain why there was so many police officers there, given it probably looked like a mass brawl, the guys involved were maybe in their 20s.

“It took place outside one of the blocks on Clepington Road but it seemed to spill around into Provost Road.

“I’m surprised to hear no one was arrested, just given the scene outside at one point. You’d think it was a Friday or Saturday night seeing that happening.”

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “We were made aware of a disturbance on Clepington Road in Dundee around 10.20pm on Tuesday May 18.

“No complaint has been made to police and officers engaged with people gathered in the area before they dispersed.”