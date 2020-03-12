One dead and seven taken to Ninewells following ‘serious’ crash on A90

One man has died and seven people have been transferred to Ninewells following a collision between a double-decker bus and a van.

Police, fire and ambulance vehicles, including the air ambulance, rushed to the A90 at Petterden, near Tealing, shortly after 8.15am.

Officers have confirmed that the 32-year-old driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that the individuals taken to Ninewells were passengers on the bus.

The section of the road, which had previously been sealed off, has now reopened.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 0806 hours today to attend a road traffic collision on the A90 at Tealing.

“We dispatched seven ambulances, patient transport ambulance, paramedic response unit, our helimed air ambulance, the trauma teams and the specialist operations response team to the scene.

“We can confirm that we have taken a total of seven patients to Ninewells Hospital for further treatment.

“A number of patients were treated at the scene and travelled home with relatives or made their own way home.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the collision.

Inspector Greg Burns from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “This was a serious collision and our thoughts at this time are with the friends and family of the man who has lost his life, along with all of those involved.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

“I would ask motorists using the A90 this morning and who may have been recording via dash-cam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.”