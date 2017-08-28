Seven patients a month go missing from NHS Tayside facilities

Patients under the care of NHS Tayside go missing every week from the region’s hospitals, the Tele can reveal.

In some cases, children under 16 are among those who go missing and, in at least one case, a patient died while the health board was looking for them.

Figures, released by NHS Tayside following a freedom of information request, show there were 262 patients reported missing in the past three years as of July this year — equal to seven a month.

Of those patients, 10 were under the age of 16.

The board said that all 10 of the younger patients were found “the same day”, while all 262 patients were recorded as having been found and returned.

There were fewer than five fatalities linked to the 262 missing patients, NHS Tayside said.

However, the board could not say how many, as it could lead to the identification of patients.

Dundee-based Conservative MSP Bill Bowman said the fact children had gone missing was “particularly concerning”.

He added: “I think the public will be shocked by these figures. Nursing staff should not be expected to double up as security guards to keep patients on hospital wards.

“However, if people are going missing on a weekly basis, this does suggest that staff are so overworked they cannot prevent this from happening.

“It’s particularly concerning that so many children have gone AWOL. I’d like to think NHS Tayside would do a better job of monitoring young people who have been admitted.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “NHS Tayside takes its duty of care to patients very seriously and has a policy in place, which has procedures for staff to follow in the case of a missing patient. This policy was developed in partnership with Police Scotland.

“The data collected within NHS Tayside does not separate the categories of “absent” and “missing”.

“A person may be absent for various reasons, including a late return to hospital from a visit home or an appointment, but that episode would be included within the data in the missing persons category.

“Unless patients are being detained in a secure facility, they’re free to leave and can discharge themselves at any time — even against medical advice,” the spokeswoman said.