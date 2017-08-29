Seven men accused of committing sex acts and drinking each other’s urine at local nightclub

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Seven Royal Marines were today ordered to stand trial over allegations they “drank each other’s urine” and committed sex acts at a nightclub.

Jordan Coia, Ben James, Michael Byrne, Ryan Fowler, Luke Bowen, Jacob Holt and Craig Lynch face a charge of public indecency over an alleged incident at DeVitos nightclub in Arbroath on June 2 this year.

The seven, all based at RM Condor in the Angus town, are accused of a series of disgusting acts in the smoking area of the club.

It is alleged they exposed themselves, urinated in public, drank each other’s urine, smacked each other’s bare buttocks and committed graphic sex acts.

Lynch, 42, Holt, 21, Bowen, 25, Fowler, 23, Byrne, 26, James, 22, and Coia, 22, whose addresses were given as c/o RM Condor, deny the single charge on summary complaint.

At Forfar Sheriff Court today the case against the seven men was continued to a trial date in September.

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “While legal proceedings continue, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”