Seven fire engines rush to blaze at former Strathmartine Hospital on outskirts of Dundee

Seven fire engines are in attendance at the former Strathmartine Hospital on the outskirts of Dundee.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said a call was received by them at 3.15pm today.

She said at this point there was no indication of the size of fire or the damage.

It is understood wards 16 and 17 are on fire, but this has not been confirmed.

She couldn’t comment on how it was started or if it is being treated as suspicious at that stage.

More on this as we get it.

The hospital has been targeted by both vandals and firebugs repeatedly in recent years.

Although closely associated with Dundee, the facility is actually in the Angus Council area, part of the Monifieth and Sidlaw ward.

In June, following a large blaze, police vowed to up their patrols of the area.