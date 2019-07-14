Sentence deferred on drunken Dundee thief caught red-handed in neighbour’s flat

Sentence has been further deferred on a thief who was caught red-handed stealing from his neighbour’s flat.

Piotr Niemczyk was found trying to drunkenly enter a man’s bedroom on Morgan Street and was chased to his mother’s home across the street.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing items including a television, tools, watches and a mobile phone on September 10 last year.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael at Dundee Sheriff Court that Niemczyk had also failed to turn up for an appointment with social work reporters.

Deferring sentence until August 5, Sheriff Carmichael said: “If you don’t attend this time I may lock you up.”