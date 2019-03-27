Setback for Dark Blues defender Davies – but striker Nelson returns for Dundee

Dundee central defender Andrew Davies has suffered a setback in his recovery from a broken foot ahead of the club’s key relegation clash at St Mirren this weekend.

However, there is much better news on the striker front with manager Jim McIntyre confirming Andrew Nelson has returned to training with the Dark Blues.

Davies had hoped to make himself available in Paisley after breaking his foot before even making his debut for the club back in January.

A bit of discomfort, however, has put that in doubt.

Jim said: “Andrew Davies is still a bit uncomfortable so he is the only doubt for us.

“We were all back on the training ground this week, even those who had wee knocks last week.

“So apart from the longer-term absentees everyone took part.

“Davies did a bit of training for about a week and he felt something.

“We got it X-rayed again and it has shown up fine.

“He is still a bit uncomfortable but that’s just the way it is with these types of injuries.

“We will just have to go with how he is feeling.”

Nelson, meanwhile, is a “big boost” for the Dens gaffer after scoring four goals in his first four starts for the club before missing the last four matches with a troublesome heel.

Jim said: “It is a big boost to have Nelson back because he obviously started his career here very well.

“He has banged in a few goals, looked a real handful and a threat to the opposition.

“That gives us another option up top and you can’t have enough of them.”