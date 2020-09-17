Man awaits sentence after setting off fireworks in flat in Dundee and posting it on Snapchat

A 35-year-old man is awaiting sentence after he admitted setting off fireworks from his flat.

Christopher Gaffney filmed himself on Snapchat setting off the explosives from his home on Drumlithie Place in St Mary’s on December 3 last year.

Gaffney pleaded guilty to the charge on the day he was due to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He admitted culpably and recklessly launching fireworks from his living room and over the rear gardens of Brackens Road.

This was to the danger of residents and members of the public.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Gaffney until December for social work reports and for the case to call alongside other matters.