Serving Dundee police officer faces harassment charges

A serving police officer has been accused of repeatedly harassing his former partner over a nine-month period.

Andrew Caulfield, 45, allegedly committed the offences at addresses in Dundee and Monifieth.

He made no plea in connection with the allegations when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that between July 14 2020 and April 7, Caulfield repeatedly followed the woman, repeatedly contacted her via phone and told her to get other SIM cards for mobile phones.

Caulfield, of Dundee, allegedly sent the woman messages repeatedly despite being told not to do so.

‘Jealous and controlling’

He is accused of repeatedly asking what she was doing, repeatedly emailing her as well as repeatedly contacting and threatening a male friend of the woman.

Prosecutors claim Caulfield behaved in a “jealous and controlling” manner.

The offences were allegedly committed on Dundee’s Murifield Crescent, Balgillo Road East, Dunsinane Avenue and on West Grange Road, Monifieth.

A separate charge alleges Caulfield breached bail conditions by repeatedly contacting and meeting the woman.

Caulfield, who appeared via video link from Kittybrewster Police Office in Aberdeen, had his case on petition continued for further examination.

He was released on bail by Sheriff Derek Reekie.