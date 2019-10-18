Services ‘unable to run’ between Dundee and Edinburgh after train strikes cow

Rail services between Dundee and Edinburgh have been delayed after a train struck a cow.

Journeys were cancelled following the incident, which took place near Leuchars Station between 9am and 10am on Friday.

The train is said to have been left badly damaged by the collision with the animal with the line left blocked.

A “rescue train” has been sent to the scene with rail disruption expected until noon.

The line towards Edinburgh was reopened at about 10.40am, however it remains closed in the direction of Dundee.

The cow has been removed from the tracks.

ScotRail posted: “A train has struck a cow near Leuchars, services are unable to run in either direction through the area.

“The cow has caused some damage, leaving the train unable to continue its journey. We’re sending a rescue train from Dundee to get it back on the move.”

At about 10.40am Network Rail said: “Our team on-site have been able to move the cow, so the line towards Edinburgh is now open. The line towards Dundee is still closed until the train involved is recovered.”

ScotRail have said that while the line is blocked, they will run a replacement bus shuttle service between Kirkcaldy and Dundee, calling at all stations.

More to follow.