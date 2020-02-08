Service users voice dismay at pending closure of Dundee hostel

Residents at Dundee’s largest hostel believe the building should be given more funding to prolong its life as a homeless shelter.

The charity Transform revealed this week it plans to close the 33-bed facility at Jessie Devlin on Soapwork Lane, at the end of next month.

The plans have been hailed as a positive step but some of its current residents said they were dismayed at the news.

Simon Laidlaw, chief executive of Transform, said previously the proposal would be to replace the hostel service with smaller facilities offering secured tenancies.

But Dean Moran, 39 who has been in the complex since November of last year was of the firm opinion that more investment and training in the current building could help prolong its life in its current form.

He said: “It does have its issues currently, some of the staff aren’t able to deal with the needs of the user which is varied.

“I still think with the right level of investment this building could continue to do what it does now.

“You can hear yourself from others coming out of the hostel they are happy it is closing but when I came out of jail I had no place to go and I was able to come in here.

“We’ve been hearing the building might be used in the future for people under the age of 16.”

Dean, originally from Whitfield, was concerned that if the site was to close there wouldn’t be enough housing or alternatives for those in need.

He added: “This place only costs me £44 pound a week and to be fair to some of the management they go out of their way to help you.

“If people can’t get in here and have to use other facilities at a higher cost it might be a struggle for people to support themselves.”

Former hostel user, Robert Cartmill, from the Hilltown, was visiting his brother in Jessie Devlin Close before saying he was “surprised” to hear it was closing.

He added: “This is a lifeline for people a facility like this. My brother has been in since January.

“No one would want to be in here forever but for some, I’m not saying them all its a start, a roof over your head to get yourself back on track.”

“A staff member told me they are looking to move people into housing – I’m not convinced their is enough housing to cater for everyone.

“Put the right level of investment into this building and the staff and this place could continue as a hostel.”