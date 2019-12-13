Service for those in need sees free haircuts available for people in Dundee

Clothes of all sizes and shapes were draped outside St. Salvador Church from jackets and coats to shirts and jumpers on clothes lines.

And inside the building, it was a hub of activity around the Maxwell Centre as stylists provided free hair cuts courtesy of big hearted Becky Ross.

She owns the Cut and Colours salon in Lyon Street, but had closed it for the day to help provide free haircuts in the Hilltown and sparked a near stampede for her services.

Queues formed virtually since the doors opened and the venue was crammed with people also picking up free clothing and food donations.

She said: “I have done this before, but this is the first time I have held the event in the Maxwell Centre

“I have been running the free hair cuts for four years now and there are more over the weekend at other locations involving other salons.

“It is all our clients who have donated clothes and food for others and together with my mum and dad we collect them and bring them in for people and say take what you need and leave what you don’t.

“We have put up posters and Facebook messages while it was people I went to school with who have helped produce the posters.

“So many people have helped out and Dundonians are just brilliant.”

One man enjoying a free hair cut before gathering some food donations was Mark Swain, 46, from Stobswell.

He paid lavish credit to Becky and her team adding: “It’s a great idea,

“And it is amazing what she and the others are doing for people who are not well off.

“The big problem for a lot of people is the Universal Credit issue where benefits have been affected. This is the first time I have used it.”

Becky blasted the benefits system and said: “Universal Credit really is a disgrace.

“But as I said, Dundonians are brilliant at helping others out and I closed my shop for the day to do this.

“It is people from around the area in Hilltown who have been coming along mostly.”

Another man who described the event as “a Godsend” was Charles Jamieson, 39, from the Hilltown.

He revealed: “I think it is a really good thing that she’s doing and I take my hat off to her.

“My house was broken into and they stole nearly everything, all my clothes, my trainers and my tv.

“I have nothing left in my house so something like this has been a Godsend for me to get clothes and food.”