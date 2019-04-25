Service for Sri Lanka terrorist attack victims to be held tomorrow in Dundee

People in Dundee are being invited to remember the victims of the Sri Lanka bombings.

A vigil service will be held in the City Square at 4pm tomorrow.

More than 350 people were killed in the Easter Sunday atrocities with hundreds more injured during the bombings.

Authorities in Sri Lanka have arrested 40 people in connection with the attacks.

Dudley Kay, a former leader of Sri Lankans East of Scotland (SLEOS) hoped local residents could attend the event showing “solidarity” in a time of remembrance.

Dudley, who moved to Dundee more than 60 years ago, still visits his place of birth regularly.

He said: “SLEOS and the community of Sri Lankans will be going to the event.

“It is a tragedy what has happened there in recent days.

“We are hoping the people of Dundee can show their solidarity and join us for the vigil.”