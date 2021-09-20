News / Dundee Serious assault probe as girl, 12, hurt in ‘horrendous’ Dundee park attack By James Simpson September 20, 2021, 5:49 pm Updated: September 20, 2021, 6:06 pm The video shows the girl being dragged by her hair, punched and kicked. Police are investigating the serious assault of a 12-year-old girl at a Dundee park – after a video emerged of the “horrendous” attack. The incident, which involved another girl, took place at Mid Craigie Park on Pitairlie Road on Friday. The 32-second clip was reportedly uploaded to Snapchat at the weekend, and has also been shared among parents and children. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe