Series of Perth fundraising events for Bethan, 22, who has cancer

A series of fundraising events is planned for a young Tayside woman who has been stricken with cancer.

Bethan Murie, 22, from Perth, is presently at home but has spent a fair bit of time in hospital.

The former Perth High pupil, who worked as a carer before her illness struck, has had stents placed in her liver and bile duct.

A tube comes out through her abdomen and she has a stoma bag.

Her mum, Louise, 50, said: “Bethan has been more in hospital than out of it and we are just taking it one day at a time.

“Ward 32 at Ninewells is like a second home to her and the staff there are absolutely fantastic.

“She has some bad days but through it all she is putting on a brave face. Her motto is ‘It’s OK not to be OK’.”

Bethan feels it is important for people to get checked out.

She was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has undergone radical surgery since where her colon, spleen, peritoneum and part of her diaphragm were removed. She has also had a hysterectomy and an ileostomy in which the small intestine is diverted through her stomach.

Louise added: “We want to make some good memories for Bethan and are starting fundraising. A Go Fund Me page has been set up at gofundme.com/all-for-Beth-x.”