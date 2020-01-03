Series of break-ins in Broughty Ferry across festive period thought to be linked

Police believe that a series of break-ins in Broughty Ferry over the festive period are linked.

Some time between December 29 and January 1, a property on Duntrune Terrace was broken into.

Another property on the same street was also broken into before 1.50pm on December 2.

Three similar incidents took place on December 30, including the break-in to a house in Albert Road between 9.20pm and 11.45pm. Nothing appears to have been stolen, police have confirmed.

That same evening, a man was disturbed in a garden in Beaumont Crescent at around 10.25pm. Officers said “it was obvious he was there intending to break-in”.

He is described as white, about 6ft tall and of slim build. He was wearing a dark jacket or hoody.

A man was also disturbed trying to break in to a property in Strathern Road at around 11.40pm.

The man matches the description of the person seen earlier in Beaumont Crescent.

A statement from the force said: “In all of the instances where a break-in has been attempted or achieved, a rear window has been forced open or broken.

“We believe that all of these incidents are linked.

“We are putting dedicated high-visibility patrols into this area in the late evenings. We would also like to ask residents of the West Ferry/Strathern/Claypotts area to ensure that all windows and doors are properly secured, and if you are going to be out for the evening, please leave a light on or ensure any security devices you have are in working order and switched on.

“If you have any information about any of these incidents that could help us, particularly if you have private CCTV in these areas or have dashcam footage of someone matching the above description acting suspiciously in the area, please call 101.”

The attempted break-in reported in Monifieth earlier today is not being linked to these incidents currently.