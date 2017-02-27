Dundee is set for a huge hotel boom in the coming years — as developers try to meet the expected increase in demand from the Waterfront and the V&A museum.

The city has already attracted chains like Malmaison as the £1 billion revamp of the city takes place.

But now a series of other companies are set to arrive in the city.

Among them is budget chain Sleeperz, which will open a 120-bedroom hotel at the city’s new railway station — expected to be completed in December.

Round the corner, work has got under way on a brand new Premier Inn and restaurant at Discovery Quay, which should be open by next year.

Apex, which already operates a venue at City Quay, has snapped up Custom House next door, with plans to revamp the historic maritime building to complement its existing hotel offering.

As part of the Waterfront redevelopment, a plot across the road from the V&A is set to be occupied by a high-end hotel, with contractor Robertson the preferred developer for the site.

Earlier this year, CSAM Limited lodged detailed plans for a four-star hotel at Bell Mill and North Mill at Lower Dens Works, based on Constable Street, with a total of 96 rooms proposed.

Meanwhile, closer to the city centre, a planning application has also been lodged with the council to convert a former office block into a hotel with a rooftop restaurant. Assurance Developments Ltd is behind the plans, which would see the existing six-storey 1970s building, at the junction of Crichton Street and Whitehall Crescent, converted. Fifteen holiday apartments are also planned.