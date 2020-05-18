Serial thief who tried to break into cars on Dundee streets bailed twice in three days

A serial thief who admitted trying to break into cars has been released on bail for the second time in three days.

On Wednesday, Anthony Elder persuaded a Dundee sheriff not to jail him as he was making steps to turn his life around.

However, the hapless crook wasn’t true to his word and was instead caught trying to open car doors in the hope of stealing items once inside.

Despite pleading guilty to the crimes, Elder was once again released on bail ahead of sentencing later this month.

The 31-year-old, of Stirling Street, admitted attempting to gain access to cars on Dudhope Street and Constitution Road in an attempt to commit theft on May 14. Elder also admitted breaching his bail conditions by being outwith his home address after his 7pm curfew.

Sheriff George Way gave Elder an opportunity on Wednesday after he previously pleaded guilty to stealing a wallet from a property on Rockwell Place in April.

When appearing via video link from HMP Perth, Elder told the sheriff that he had been struggling after losing support during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “At the time the Covid was at its worst and I wasn’t getting support. The alcohol support is working for me. I am asking for one more chance.

“I can’t apologise enough for breaching the curfew. I made a mistake, I lost my house key. I made a really bad decision.”

Sheriff Way responded saying: “You have persuaded me, Mr Elder, but it’s going to be a very short rope.

“You so much as sneeze in the wrong direction and you will be going to jail.”

Elder returned to the dock from custody on Friday before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said that the support in place for Elder was as a result of being on supervision and alcohol treatment.

Sheriff Martin-Brown deferred sentence until later this month and granted Elder bail.