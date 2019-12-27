Serial thief jailed for stealing motorbike in Dundee hours after leaving court

A serial crook who stole a motorcycle just hours after appearing in court has been locked up.

John Hannon was placed on a community payback order at Dundee Sheriff Court for a separate matter on December 20.

But later that day, a brazen Hannon was seen pushing a stolen motorcycle near the Gallagher Retail Park.

The 36-year-old told police officers that he was taking the bike to police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Fiscal depute Carol Doherty said: “At around 7.30pm, the owner of the motorcycle was within his home address and had parked the motorcycle within the driveway.

“A short time later, a road user saw the accused trying to push the bike along a lane near to the Gallagher Retail Park. He was struggling to move it and she was of the opinion the motorbike was stolen and the accused did not know how to handle it.”

The witness pulled over and contacted the police who traced Hannon nearby.

Hannon claimed he had recovered the bike from a “scrapyard at the docks” and was taking it to the police station.

In response to being cautioned and charged, Hannon replied: “I asked you to take me to the police station.”

Hannon, of Fyffe Street, pleaded guilty to stealing a motorcycle from Cowgate on December 20 while subject to three bail orders.

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly told Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown, the sheriff who placed him on the community payback order, that Hannon was aware he had placed his liberty at risk.

Before jailing Hannon for four months, Sheriff Martin-Brown said: “Given that you were placed on a community payback order in the morning and by the evening you are stealing a motorcycle, clearly a community-based disposal is not appropriate.”