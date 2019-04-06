Serial thief jailed after driving across Dundee while serving multiple bans

A serial thief who flouted a driving ban for the fifth time has been locked up.

Susan McGrandle, of Milton Park, Monifieth, drove across Dundee despite multiple bans from the roads.

McGrandle was caught by police driving on Derwent Avenue while disqualified and without insurance on October 7 last year.

The 32-year-old, who has multiple convictions for theft, also made off with a haul of goods from Asda on the same street on the same date, stealing a television, alcohol, pet food and confectionery.

McGrandle again drove while banned and without insurance at the same location on January 30.

She was also caught driving while disqualified and without insurance on Broughty Ferry Road on March 7.

McGrandle appeared from custody before Sheriff George Way at Dundee Sheriff Court following the preparation of social work reports.

The court previously heard that McGrandle, who apologised to police after committing the offences, had struggled with drug addiction, including a dependency on street diazepam.

Solicitor Ian Houston told Sheriff Way that he was surprised by the rate of McGrandle’s offending, adding that she was “realistic” about a custodial sentence.

He said: “She appreciates that your lordship’s hands may be tied.

“The report is strange in that she takes pride in her house, keeps a nice home and she presents well, but she commits these offences for no real reason.

“She is realistic and she recognises that she’s on the brink of a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Way said: “One way or another, she seems to offend due to impulse as far as I can see. I honestly do not see a way round all of this, but it will at least clear her decks.”

McGrandle was jailed for 18 months and banned from driving for a further 12 months.