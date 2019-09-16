Serial sex offender jailed for staring at staff in Dundee Ann Summers shop

A serial sex offender was caught lingering outside an Ann Summers shop and staring at three members of staff.

Ian King was today jailed for two months after admitting to breaching the terms of his sexual offences prevention order (SOPO).

The 34-year-old, of Kirk Street, is subject to a string of conditions designed to keep him away from women.

Back in April, King was jailed for four months for speaking to a woman in The Counting House pub on Reform Street.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that King attracted the attention of Ann Summers staff on Saturday as they finished their shifts at 7pm.

He was seen staring in the windows while the shop was closed with prosecutor Jenna Grattan saying that the three women were reluctant to leave the premises because of King’s loitering.

Appearing from custody, King pleaded guilty to staring at the women and breaching his order.

Solicitor John Boyle said King was “very realistic” about how the case would be disposed.

He was sentenced to two months in prison from today by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.