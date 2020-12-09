Sex offender who attacked three children back in jail after being caught with sick images of kids

A prolific sex offender was caught with hundreds of indecent images of children after a raid on his Hilltown flat.

Adam Fraser is back behind bars after he admitted downloading the vile images and videos on multiple electronic devices.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Fraser’s Bonnethill Court flat was raided following a police tip-off.

Fraser’s wife Gail originally appeared on petition in connection with the same allegations but charges against her were dropped.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion told the court: “Police attended and the accused and his wife were traced in the property.

“A systematic search was commenced and a number of devices were recovered including a Dell laptop, a Samsung tablet, and an Acer chromebook.

“The devices were analysed by the cybercrime unit. In total, there were 696 accessible still images, 93 inaccessible stills, 38 accessible videos, and 21 inaccessible videos.”

The court heard how some of the images were assessed as category A, the highest level of depravity.

Fraser, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to taking or permitting to be taken indecent or pseudo images of children between April 12 and June 5 2014, January 19 and March 25 2015 and December 21 2018 and May 10 2019 at Bonnethill Court.

He also admitted possessing indecent images over the same time period.

The 38-year-old was jailed for five-and-a-half years at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2015 after being found guilty of brandishing a gun at a woman and demanding she take off her clothes.

Fraser was also convicted of sex attacks against three children in the city.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said Fraser was previously released from his sentence from the High Court but had been recalled to prison in May 2019.

She told Sheriff Keith O’Mahony that Fraser had endured a difficult period in custody due to the death of his mother-in-law.

Sheriff O’Mahony jailed Fraser for two years and placed him on the sex offender’s register for the next decade.