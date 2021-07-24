Serial rapist who throttled woman in Perthshire faces lifelong restrictions

A violent rapist who attacked and throttled a woman in Perthshire, is facing an indeterminate prison term.

A judge ordered that a full risk assessment be carried out on Christian Robson, ahead of sentencing later this year.

The 26-year-old threatened women with knives during a string of attacks.

Robson, who has never served time in prison before, was earlier convicted of carrying out three rapes and three assaults to danger of life.

Following his conviction after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, the Crown made a motion that a risk assessment order be made in his case which can lead to the imposition of an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR).

Particular concern for women’s safety

The trial judge, Lady Carmichael, agreed to make such an order on Friday and said there were two features of the offending that were of particular concern for the safety of women.

She cited Robson’s presentation of weapons and repeated instances of restricting the breathing of victims.

Robson attacked five women in a catalogue of violence and abuse committed over an eight year period.

He assaulted victims in Auchterarder, Perthshire, as well as in Alva, Sauchie, and Tullibody, in Clackmannanshire and Denny in Stirlingshire.

One woman was assaulted and raped by Robson at a house in Auchterarder in 2017.

She was pinned to a bed and Robson put his hands around her neck and compressed her throat, restricting her breathing.

His first victim was a teenager whom he raped at a house in Alva in 2011 after holding a knife against her.

He attacked a second woman in Tullibody in 2013 and 2014 and during one assault pinned her against a wall before putting his hands around her neck and throttling her.

The woman was also dragged by the hair, had a knife pulled on her and was threatened that she would be killed.

A third woman was attacked at addresses in Sauchie. She was also throttled and had a knife put to her neck. She was punched, kicked, pushed and dragged by the hair. Robson also bit her on the body.

His final victim was assaulted and raped at a house in Denny between 2017 and 2019. Robson brandished a hammer and screwdriver at her and squeezed her neck.

Robson, who has been held in prison since his appearance at Alloa Sheriff Court in March, followed today’s proceedings via a video link. Sentence was adjourned until October 15.