Serial rapist admitted crimes after death threat by survivor’s mother

A rapist who menaced women with knives and throttled his victims has been told he could face a life sentence.

Christian Robson attacked five women in a catalogue of violence and abuse committed over an eight-year period.

Robson, 26, assaulted victims in Alva, Sauchie and Tullibody, in Clackmannanshire, Denny, in Stirlingshire and Auchterarder, in Perthshire.

Death threat

The mother of one teenage victim told the High Court in Edinburgh she threatened to kill him after she found out what he had done to her teenage daughter.

The woman said: “When I threatened to kill him and to tell the truth, he admitted it.

“He said ‘yes, I done it’ and he was apologetic.”

She said Robson was older than her daughter, who was 15 at the time, when she first met him in 2011.

She later went to hospital with the teenager, who suffered a miscarriage.

She told advocate depute Graeme Jessop she later learned her daughter was raped.

She asked her daughter if she wanted to go to the police but she did not at that time.

Shouted for help

She was later contacted by her daughter, who asked her to come and get from a house where Robson was.

She agreed there was a confrontation with Robson and said: “A lot of words were said along the lines of ‘you raped my daughter I am going to kill you’.”

The woman, who had been out with her husband, said Robson was shouting for help.

She said: “When I asked him again to admit it, he admitted it.”

Mr Jessop asked her if she was threatening him when he made the admission and she replied: “I was hitting him.”

The woman’s daughter was Robson’s first victim.

He raped her at a house in Alva in 2011 after holding a knife against her.

Further attacks

Robson attacked a second woman in Tullibody in 2013 and 2014.

During one assault he chased her and pinned her against a wall, before putting her hands around her neck and throttling her.

The woman was also dragged by the hair, had a knife pulled on her and was threatened with death.

A third woman was attacked at addresses in Sauchie .

She was also throttled and he put a knife to her neck.

She was kicked, punched, pushed, dragged by the hair and bitten on the body.

A fourth woman was assaulted and raped at a house in Auchterarder in 2017.

He put his hands around the victim’s neck and compressed it, restricting her breathing.

A fifth woman was assaulted and raped by him at an address in Denny between 2017 and 2019.

Robson brandished a hammer and a screwdriver at her and also squeezed her neck.

Order for Lifelong Restriction

He had denied the charges during his trial but was found guilty of committing eight offences, including three rapes and three assaults to danger of life.

Mr Jessop said the Crown had a motion that a risk assessment order should be made in his case which can result in the imposition of an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR).

Under an OLR the court imposes a minimum term the offender must serve in prison but any future release under the indeterminate sentence is left to parole authorities.

The trial judge, Lady Carmichael, deferred sentence on Robson for the preparation of a background report and continued the Crown motion.

Robson was placed on the sex offenders’ register.