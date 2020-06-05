Serial offender who attacked Dundee supermarket worker is back behind bars

A serial offender who attacked a Tesco employee is back behind bars.

Scott Lowden was jailed after he admitted carrying out the assault on Steven Wilson at the store on Strathmartine Road on June 2.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Lowden – a man with a string of previous convictions – was stopped from leaving the store by Mr Wilson.

Lowden then lashed out before being restrained until police arrived.

Prosecutor Laura Hogg said: “The accused was taken back into the locus. He was conveyed to the security room.

“He became aggressive and lashed out with his left arm and struck the complainer to the chest with his elbow.

“The accused was placed on the ground to ensure the safety of members of staff.”

Lowden, of Fairbairn Street, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Wilson by striking him on the body with his elbow at Tesco Express, Strathmartine Road.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said the 34-year-old had an “unenviable” record and was realistic about the likely disposal of the case.

Mr Boyle said: “The issue has been a historic addiction difficulty.

“He accepts he is in a difficult position.”

Before jailing Lowden for four months, Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “Security people at their work are entitled to deal with matters without this sort of nonsense.

“It’s worse than that, it’s violence. You assaulted somebody that’s at their work doing their job.

“The only thing that can be said for you is that there was no injury and that’s just through good fortune.”