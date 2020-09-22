Serial offender breaches bail conditions just one day after being released from prison

A serial offender was caught breaching his bail conditions just a day after being released from prison.

Anthony Elder, 31, was sentenced to eight months in prison earlier this year for multiple offences which included breaches of the same order.

He is subject to a bail curfew keeping him indoors at an address in Stirling Street between 7pm and 7am.

However, Elder wound up back in custody after police found him sleeping on a stairwell at Bonnethill Court on Friday.

Elder appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit breaching the conditions.

Defence solicitor David Duncan told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael that Elder had lost his tenancy at Stirling Street as a result of his custodial sentence.

Sheriff Carmichael deferred sentence on Elder until October.

He was bailed to the Lily Walker Centre on Ann Street.