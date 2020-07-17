Serial offender back on the streets after sheriff releases him on bail

A serial offender caught in a “rat trap” has been freed from custody – just three days after being deemed a high risk of committing further crimes.

John McKenzie was remanded at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday after pleading guilty to breaching bail conditions designed to keep him away from his partner’s flat.

However, the 36-year-old is now back on the streets after a sheriff released him on yet another bail order.

McKenzie has made several court appearances in recent months for breaching bail conditions as well as behaving abusively towards the woman.

During the most recent incident on July 10, the panicked woman had asked McKenzie, of Adamson Court, to help her find her pet rat.

Neighbours later heard the pair arguing and police discovered McKenzie in the property.

After pleading guilty, Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence but did not believe he was a suitable candidate for bail saying: “Special conditions of bail are put in place for specific reasons. If people breach special conditions of bail, it’s a serious matter and this is a further breach.

“There will be a substantial risk of further offending if you are released.”

The case called again for deferred sentence and McKenzie returned to the dock from custody. Sheriff Alastair Carmichael further deferred sentence until November and released him on bail.