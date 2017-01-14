A man stalked four women and touched a young teenager’s backside in a fast food restaurant moments after he told another child to do drink, drugs and have sex.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Kieran Dorian, 20, sent hundreds of “intense and obsessive” messages to his four victims, who were aged 18 to 21.

Dorian, of Hawthorn Grove, even waited outside one woman’s front door until 7am — despite being told to go away.

And he left a love letter on the windscreen of another woman’s car. He admitted four charges of engaging in a course of conduct which caused a woman fear and alarm, at various locations in Dundee, between October 2011 and May 2015.

Then in July last year, Dorian grabbed a child’s backside as he left a restaurant, having been asked to leave after engaging in graphic sexualised chat with another child.

He admitted charges of making lewd sexual comments to a pair of children in a queue at the restaurant on July 30, and sexually assaulting another child.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed community payback orders with three years’ supervision, 120 hours unpaid work and conduct requirements.

A sexual offences prevention order was imposed on him for five years with conditions around his conduct, as well as a non-harassment order preventing him from contacting his stalking victims for five years. Dorian was also placed on the sex offenders register for three years.