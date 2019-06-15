Serial Dundee offender held scissors to friend’s throat in row over drugs and money

Sentence has been further deferred on a serial offender who held a pair of scissors to his pal’s neck while he punched him.

Ian Hamilton previously admitted assaulting Paul Stanton by seizing him by the clothing, holding a pair of scissors to his neck and punching him on Lothian Crescent on October 10 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 47-year-old attacked Mr Stanton after a row over drugs and money.

Hamilton, of Murrayfield Terrace, had sentence deferred until July 10 for a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Sheriff Alastair Brown said: “I am trying to avoid sending you to prison. Stay out of trouble.”