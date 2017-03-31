A thug who battered five of his girlfriends told one partner, “You are mine, you will do what I say when I say it,” as he threw her on to a bed and stamped on her stomach.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Graham Guilar, 33, admitted repeated attacks on five past girlfriends.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Thomson described repeated attacks on the women at various locations in Dundee between January 2010 and December last year.

The fiscal said his most recent victim was placed in a headlock and had her head smacked off a wall during their year-long relationship.

Then two weeks after they split, Guilar subjected her to a violent attack on December 31 last year at a Hogmanay party.

The fiscal said: “He made abusive comments, walked towards her then headbutted her and bit her finger. She picked up a child, then he grabbed her and attempted to bite her head while she was holding the child.

“The child was hysterical but the accused tried to punch and kick the woman.”

Prior to that Guilar forced another girlfriend to try to flee out of a window amid one of his attacks on Valentine’s Day.

The fiscal said: “He grabbed her hair, threw her to the ground then pinned her down and stamped on her chest while wearing boots. She tried to escape through a window that was open.”

His girlfriend before that had only been with Guilar five weeks when the abuse started.

During one attack she sat by the window hoping a passerby would see and call police as Guilar punched her on the face and seized her by the neck.

The fiscal said: “During the next assault Guilar climbed in to bed and straddled her, pinning her to the bed.

“He seized her throat with both hands and compressed her neck.

“She was gasping for air and could not breathe. She started to feel light-headed but managed to knee him in the groin, causing him to release his grip.”

Weeks later he grabbed her by the throat, threw her on to a bed saying: “You are mine, you will do what I say when I say it,” then stamped on her stomach.

Guilar, a prisoner at HMP Perth, also admitted repeated punches and similar assaults to two other women.

Sentence was deferred until April 19.