Serial Angus shoplifter and court-dodger given time to behave

A prolific thief and court-dodger has been given several months to behave himself before sentencing after admitting a dozen offences.

Adam Smith-Huntsman, of Emislaw Drive, Arbroath, appeared before Sheriff George Way at Dundee Sheriff Court for a hearing that would have otherwise been heard in Forfar, were it not for the coronavirus crisis.

The 36-year-old admitted stealing two bottles of perfume from the Semi-Chem store on St David Street, Brechin, on April 16 2018 – and then doing the same thing the very next day.

Elsewhere in the Angus town, he stole two boxes of washing tablets from Farmfoods in Clerk Street on June 27 that year, and stole two bottles of whiskey from the Co-Op store on Trinity Road.

On January 17 2019, he also stole alcohol and detergent products from a Scotmid store in the town.

He committed all of the above offences while on bail – and also stole from another store and even a former hospital in Montrose.

On March 4 2018, Smith-Huntsman stole two bottles of alcohol from the Aldi store on the town’s Basin View.

On July 21 that year, he broke into Montrose Infirmary on the town’s Bridge Street, stealing CCTV cameras, a CCTV monitor, a cassette recorder and a turntable.

The last patients had left the hospital around three months earlier after it was ruled surplus to requirements by NHS bosses.

The 36-year-old also admitted failing to appear at court on four separate occasions in March and August last year, and to possessing both diamorphine and cocaine – both Class A drugs – on Arboath’s Hill Street on March 4 2018.

Details of the thefts were not read in the hearing on Thursday.

Solicitor Billy Rennie, acting on behalf of Smith-Huntsman, asked Sheriff Way to consider granting bail on the grounds that he had been remanded in custody since January 20.

The sheriff opted to grant him bail on the condition he behaves himself, and ordered the creation of social work reports.

Smith-Huntsman was bailed until his sentencing on July 28.