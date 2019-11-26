SEPA issues flood alert for Dundee and Angus

SEPA has issued a flood alert for Dundee and Angus.

The authority has said that “persistent rainfall” could see the flooding of land, roads and isolated property.

The alert says: “Persistent rainfall is likely to affect the area from Tuesday afternoon and through Wednesday. Localised flooding of land and roads and isolated property flooding is possible from rivers and surface water.

“Large waves may affect the area from Tuesday evening and on Wednesday. Isolated flooding of low lying and roads is possible around times of high tide.”

“There have been a number of instances over the past few weeks of localised flooding on roads and from field run-off, so if you have to drive on any of the roads that are commonly affected, please take care and don’t take any chances with rising water levels.”