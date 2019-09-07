Sentimental items stolen from work van parked on a Dundee street as business owner slams ‘opportunistic’ thieves

A business owner is hoping CCTV footage will catch “opportunist” thieves who made off with items of sentimental value from his work van.

Neil Anderson, of Anderson Plastering Services (APS), said he had been left “devastated” by the break-in on Kirk Street.

The 41-year-old, from Lochee, said a wedding ring, engagement ring, Rotary watch and a paddle mixer – a type of tool for mixing materials – were among the items taken from his blue Renault Traffic van.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed officers were investigating the theft from the vehicle which took place between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Neil said his vehicle was being repaired at a nearby garage and had been parked on the street when the break-in took place.

He said he fears the items may have been sold on.

“I have been driving in a courtesy van while work has been carried out on my own van at a local garage,” he said.

“I went to retrieve a few items from the van on Wednesday morning and realised it had been broken into.

“At this stage it looks like it was an opportunistic thief or thieves.

“Forensics officers confirmed there had been a spate of incidents in this particular area.

“There was a family wedding ring that had been passed on which had a lot of sentimental value.

“I had taken it off while on a job and placed it in the van.

“I’m devastated that it was taken.

“It’s a single solid gold band that I don’t believe would have a massive amount of value.”

Neil believes the other items taken in the haul could be worth a total of almost £1,000.

He added: “The police have taken CCTV from the garage.

“The watch was inside the vehicle as I intended to get it repaired.

“The engagement ring was rose gold and has a single stone.

“There was also an old iPhone 4 with an APS company phone case.

The police spokesman said: “Police Scotland is investigating the theft of items from a van parked on Kirk Street, Dundee, which happened between 9pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

“Anyone who has information that could assist us should call 101.”