Pervert who travelled to Dundee to meet girls aged 12 and 13 has sentence deferred

Sentence has been further deferred on a pervert who was snared trying to meet two children by a vigilante group.

Matthew Sayers, 32, had sent an explicit picture to “12-year-old Rachel Cavendish” and “13-year-old Lucie Riley” before planning to visit them in Dundee.

However, the creep was met at Seagate bus station by a vigilante who had posed as one of the young girls.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Sayers, who has mental health disorders, had contacted the fake profiles in early January, which had been set up by the group Child Protectors Scotland.

Sayers, of Hyvot Mill Drive in Edinburgh, admitted attempting to send sexual written communications for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or causing humiliation, distress or alarm.

No social work reports were available and sentence was further deferred until next week by Sheriff Lorna Drummond.