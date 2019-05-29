Sentence on hold for Dundee woman who claimed £15k benefits while working as cleaner

Sentence was further deferred on a woman who admitted claiming £15,000 in benefits while working as a cleaner.

Patricia Robb, of Sutherland Crescent, made bogus claims for disability living allowance and employment and support allowance between May 29 2013 and July 10 last year.

She told the Department for Work and Pensions she was unable to work because she required assistance from others as a result of a stroke.

But an investigation found the 57-year-old had been working for cleaning services firms Regent Office Care Ltd and Mitie.

Sentence was further deferred by Sheriff Lorna Drummond until June 3.