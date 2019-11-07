Sentence of man who chopped off Dundee OAP’s hand is delayed again

Sentencing of a man who chopped off a Dundee pensioner’s hand has been delayed again – while an assessment of an earlier risk assessment is completed.

Stephen Brisbane, 34, launched the “brutal” and “horrific” attack on the OAP in her own home on Valentine’s Day last year.

Brisbane previously admitted entering Sandra McGowan’s home in Charleston and cutting her right hand off with a knife. He then picked up the hand and ran off, leaving Ms McGowan, who is disabled, unconscious in her wheelchair.

The crime was committed 19 months ago and sentencing has already been deferred multiple times.

The High Court in Glasgow was previously told that Brisbane believed former US President Barack Obama had told him to carry out the vicious attack.

Psychiatric reports presented at a previous hearing suggested Brisbane had been “transformed” after spending time at a mental health facility during the course of the legal proceedings.

Previously at Glasgow Sheriff Court, defence solicitor Mark Stewart QC raised an objection to a risk assessment report produced by the Crown. There is now a review of the risk assessment in progress.

Brisbane’s new defence solicitor Victoria Dow said: “Your Ladyship will be able to appreciate the considerable history to this case.

“On the last occasion a further continuation was sought for a review of the risk assessment. I do anticipate matters will be able to finalise within the next few weeks.”

Judge Johanna Johnston continued the case until December 16.