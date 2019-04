Sentence was deferred on a man who admitted drunkenly abusing police officers.

Brian Crichton, of Aboyne Avenue, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making threats towards police at his home last Wednesday.

Solicitor Lesley Beatts said Crichton, 47, recalled “very little” of the incident and has been struggling with alcohol misuse.

Sentence was deferred until May 9 for social work reports.