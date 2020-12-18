Sentence further deferred on engineer who caused horror crash on Fife road

Sentence has been further deferred on an engineer who caused a horror crash which left two pensioners seriously injured.

Jean Baptiste Ozan, of Adelaide Place, admitted driving on the wrong side of the road before colliding head-on with Julia and Roger Guest’s car on the B945 Tayport to St Michaels road on July 25 2019.

Julia Guest, 78, spent nine weeks in hospital due to a significant arm injury while her 79-year-old husband suffered multiple injuries.

Mrs Guest confirmed in May that she and her husband are still suffering the effects of the crash.

She said that she cannot enjoy her hobbies of bowling, embroidery and gardening the way she used to. Mrs Guest said she also requires a carer.

The court heard that the couple do not hold any animosity towards Ozan but that any apology for his actions “does help”.

The court previously heard the Guests became aware of an oncoming vehicle exiting a bend and travelling towards them on the wrong side of the road.

They then collided head-on.

Mr Guest was travelling at about 40mph.

Ozan, 27, pleaded guilty to causing the couple serious injury by driving his car dangerously on the wrong side of the road and colliding head on with their vehicle.

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly said at a previous hearing Ozan was apologetic and “quite shaken” upon hearing the extent of the couple’s injuries.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown further deferred sentence on Ozan until January for a restriction of liberty order assessment to be prepared.