Sentence has been deferred on a woman who admitted dealing drugs in the city.

Alice Scott, 33, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin on February 13.

She admitted dealing the drugs on Strathmartine Road.

© DC Thomson

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea for Nyamenka Knight, 34, in connection with the claims.

Following her guilty plea at Dundee Sheriff Court, Scott, of Tonbridge, Kent, had her sentence deferred until December for reports to be prepared.