Sentence has been deferred on a thug who glassed a man in a nightclub.

Bradley Lowther, 25, pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to striking the man on the head with a glass bottle at De Vito’s, Millgate, Arbroath, on November 3 last year.

Lowther, of Dishlandtown Street in the town, attacked the man following a row with a woman in the smoking area of the club.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until August 15.