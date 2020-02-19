Teen who tried to rob Dundee store with knife and hammer has sentence deferred

A sheriff has ordered further reports on a teenager who tried to rob a shopkeeper while armed with a knife and a hammer.

Aedan Kelly, 18, burst into the News Plus store on Buttars Loan with his face masked before asking Amjad Perviz if he could fix his hammer.

He then pulled out a knife and said “give me the money”.

But Kelly left empty-handed after Mr Perviz said police were on their way and that CCTV had captured the attempted robbery.

Kelly, of Napier Drive, pleaded guilty on indictment to assaulting Mr Perviz on February 18 last year by entering the shop with his face masked, throwing a hammer at him, brandishing a knife and demanding money before trying to rob him.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence on Kelly for further reports to be prepared.