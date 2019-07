Sentence was deferred on a thief who was caught trying to steal a television from a supermarket.

Ross Mitchell, of Hilltown Court, admitted stealing the TV from Tesco at the Kingsway Retail Park on Saturday, while on bail.

The 39-year-old was caught by staff who saw him trying to leave.

Granting Mitchell bail and deferring sentence until August 2 to call alongside other matters, Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “You’re on a slippery slope if you keep offending while on bail.”