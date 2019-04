Sentence was deferred on a man caught stealing baby products from Boots.

Robert Robertson, of Whitfield Rise, admitted stealing nappies, cotton buds, baby milk and baby bottle tops from the Lothian Crescent store on March 26.

The 38-year-old also admitted being caught in possession of a Class B drug on the same date.

After pleading guilty, Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentence on Robertson until May 15 for reports.