Sentence deferred on man who had heroin and etizolam in Dundee street

A man has admitted being caught in possession of heroin.

Kevin Martin, of Glenagnes Road, committed the offence on October 17 last year.

In addition to being found with the Class A drug, Martin was also caught with the Class C drug etizolam.

Martin was not present in court to answer the charge but a guilty plea was tendered on his behalf by solicitor Ross Donnelly.

The 36-year-old had his sentence deferred until December 10.