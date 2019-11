Sentence has been deferred on a 29-year-old man who admitted producing cannabis.

Surej Avtar pleaded guilty to committing the offence at an address on May 5 on Pitroddie Gardens.

Avtar, of St Dennis Terrace, was not present at court but had a plea of guilty to producing the Class B drug tendered on his behalf by defence solicitor Jim Laverty.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Avtar until next month.