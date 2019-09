A man who referred to his former partner as a “f****** mink” will be sentenced in October.

Craig Gallacher, 34, of Abernethy Road, acted aggressively towards the woman in Balunie Crescent on August 12.

Gallacher also told his children “we can’t all sit on our fat a*** all day” in reference to his partner.

Solicitor Kris Gilmartin said his client had been aggrieved by an argument over the first day at school. Sentenced was deferred to October 31 and he was bailed.